WATCH: Stanford 2024 QB target Elijah Brown drops a major dime in win over Bishop Gorman

Stanford and schools across the country are vying for the services of elite signal caller Elijah Brown
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford is pursuing the next great quarterback from powerhouse Mater Dei high school, who has produced elite quarterbacks such as Matt Barkley, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and most recently Bryce Young.

On Friday, the No. 2 team in the country, Mater Dei, was tasked with taking on No. 4 Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas for their opening game of the 2022 season. 

Despite trailing by 14 points in the third quarter, Mater Dei, led by 2024 four-star quarterback Elijah Brown was able to overcome the deficit to win 24-21. One of the plays that helped seal the deal was the game tying touchdown pass throw by Brown, who connected with a diving, and highly touted 2025 receiver, Marcus Harris.

Brown showed off his arm strength and touch on the 3rd-and-21 pass which would set Mater Dei up to win the game, and kick a game winning field goal later in the fourth. 

The Mater Dei Signal caller is one of the two quarterbacks Stanford has offered in the 2024 class, as the Cardinal seem to have fully turned their attention to this class after missing out on all the 2023 quarterbacks they offered. Brown has already taken a visit to Stanford, but there has been no signs of a finalist list yet. 

With the win, Brown now is  19-0 in his career as a starter at Mater Dei. 

He currently holds offers from Alabama, USC, Georgia, and Michigan among others. 

