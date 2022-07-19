Skip to main content
Alex Williams selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB Draft

The Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year finally heard his name called in this year's MLB Draft by the Marlins

The fifth Stanford Cardinal saw their name come off the draft board today, as starting pitcher Alex Williams was selected by the Miami Marlins.

Williams, who recently entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, was taken in the 11th round with the No. 322 overall pick. As it currently stands, he is the lone pitcher to be drafted from Stanford thus far. 

If the season for some reason ended after the regular season, Williams would have likely been gone in the first handful of rounds. His electric regular season that saw him go 8-1 record with a sub 2.00 ERA en route to winning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year was not maintained in the slightest when it came to the postseason. 

Williams' dominate stuff that give opposing hitters nightmares all season disappeared as Stanford would go on to loose every game he started during the postseason. 

It is unknown if he will decide to sign with the Marlins, or finish his career elsewhere. 

Stanford Cardinal pitcher Alex Williams (28) throws against the Arizona Wildcats at TD Ameritrade Park.
