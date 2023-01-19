Stanford baseball comes in at No. 3 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Coming off of back-to-back College World Series appearances, Stanford will be starting the 2023 baseball season ranked among the nation's best.

The Cardinal had hopes of avenging a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in 2021 this past season, but had their hearts broken by a couple different SEC teams in Omaha. Stanford lost both games at the College World Series, first falling to Arkansas, then to Auburn who sent them packing.

Heading into this season, they are hoping to bounce back and are poised for another deep run. To start the season, Stanford will start off the year ranked as the No. 3 team in the country behind Tennessee and LSU according to the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings.

The Cardinal are the lone Pac-12 team within the top-20 as UCLA came in at No. 17, and Oregon rounded out the bottom coming in at No. 25.

While the expectations are for Stanford to have another great year, they will be doing so without some names that fans became familiar with, as players such as Brock Jones (Rays), Adam Crampton (Orioles), Kody Huff (Rockies), Brett Barrera (Yankees), and Alex Williams (Marlins) were all drafted and moved on to the next level.

Cardinal fans will be able to watch Drew Bowser, Braden Montgomery, Tommy Troy, and Quinn Mathews among others run it back this next season.

The Cardinal open the year on the road against Cal State Fullerton, which will be taking place February 17-19.