Stanford baseball releases its schedule for 2025
It is never too early for Stanford baseball. While the college baseball season is still months away, it has not stopped the anticipation from mounting as the schedule for the 2025 season has been released, signaling the beginning of the ACC era.
Starting on February 14, the Cardinal will travel to Fullerton to take on Cal State Fullerton in the season opener. After that, the Cardinal will play in two straight home series, hosting both Washington and Xavier. From March 7-9, Stanford will travel to North Carolina to play UNC in their first-ever ACC series followed by a home series against Duke from March 14-16. The Cardinal will end March with a home series against Cal from the 21-23 before traveling to face Virginia on the 27-29.
In April, the Cardinal will play non-conference foe Santa Clara on the 1st before hosting Georgia Tech from April 4-6. From April 11-13, the Cardinal will travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson before returning home from April 18-20 to take on Notre Dame. On April 21, Stanford will host UC Davis in a one game non-conference matchup before hosting Wake Forest from April 25-27. On the 28th, Stanford hosts Sacramento State in a one game matchup to end April.
To start May, the Cardinal will travel to the East Coast to play Boston College in a three game series from May 2-4 before facing off against Santa Clara in another one-game matchup on May 6. Stanford then ends its regular season with a home series against Grand Canyon from May 9-11 before playing NC State on the road from May 15-17. After that series, the ACC tournament will take place from May 20-25 before the start of NCAA Regionals on the 30th.
Coming off of a disappointing season in which they finished 22-33 with an 11-19 record in their last season in the Pac-12, the Cardinal will go into 2025 determined to not only be a force in the ACC but return to their status as perennial College World Series contenders.