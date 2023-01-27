Stanford baseball viewed as the best team in the West

Stanford baseball is less than a month away from opening day and taking the field against Cal State Fullerton.

The program is coming off back-to-back College World Series appearances, but are far hungrier for more success in Omaha. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, there are some big names returning for the Cardinal like Braden Montgomery, Quinn Mathews, both of which received preseason honors, Tommy Troy, and Drew Bowser among a handful of other seasoned vets.

All of the fire power they return this season is enough to scare the baseball world, and also is impressive enough for D1 Baseball's Aaron Fitt to call them the team to beat out west.

Stanford already has a target on their back from the past couple years, so surely other teams on the West coast and across baseball will only look forward to dethroning the Cardinal that much more.