Skip to main content

Stanford baseball viewed as the best team in the West

After a disappointing end to the season last year Stanford is looking as strong as ever
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford baseball is less than a month away from opening day and taking the field against Cal State Fullerton. 

The program is coming off back-to-back College World Series appearances, but are far hungrier for more success in Omaha. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, there are some big names returning for the Cardinal like Braden Montgomery, Quinn Mathews, both of which received preseason honors, Tommy Troy, and Drew Bowser among a handful of other seasoned vets. 

All of the fire power they return this season is enough to scare the baseball world, and also is impressive enough for D1 Baseball's Aaron Fitt to call them the team to beat out west.

Stanford already has a target on their back from the past couple years, so surely other teams on the West coast and across baseball will only look forward to dethroning the Cardinal that much more. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

bench Omaha, NE, USA; The Stanford Cardinal dugout watches action against the Auburn Tigers in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford baseball viewed as the best team in the West

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Walker Lyons' recruitment named one of the five signing National Signing Day storylines to follow

By Kevin Borba
San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Caden McDonald (54) looks on before the game against the Toledo Rockets during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium.
Football

San Diego State viewed as having an "easy case for Pac-12 expansion"

By Kevin Borba
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Stanford Cardinal right fielder Braden Montgomery (6) heads for first base after hitting a single during the first inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Softball/Baseball

Braden Montgomery and Quinn Mathews both receive D1 Baseball Pac-12 Preseason honors

By Kevin Borba
Jan 25, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Bryce Johnson (3) looks to drive around Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford escapes possibly disaster against Chicago State

By Kevin Borba
Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) passes against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Stanford tabbed "a team to watch" for landing former five-star QB Sam Huard

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford offers five-star 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin

By Kevin Borba
Signage outside the Arena with the McDonalds 45th Anniversary logo is seen before the 2022 McDonalds High School All American Girls Game at Wintrust Arena.
Basketball

Every Stanford player that was named to the McDonald's All-American game throughout the years

By Kevin Borba