WATCH: Troy Taylor Talks Stanford's Spring Showcase, Who Is Standing Out In Camp

Kevin Borba

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor gestures during
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor gestures during

On Saturday, Stanford fans were able to watch the team practice for the first time this spring, giving them a chance to see some individual position drills before watching the 11-on-11 portions.

Head coach Troy Taylor fielded questions after the practice from the media, and even made sure to throw in a fun jab about us standing in the shade. He expressed he wanted us to be comfortable, because we were the talent in that scenario.

In terms of what he adressed, he answered questions about everything from the quarterback battle, freshmen who are standing out, how the defense is looking, and also the kicker.

