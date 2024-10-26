Former Stanford Cardinal named AP Preseason All-American with USC
After three seasons on The Farm, forward Kiki Iriafen decided to enter the transfer portal after a breakout season with the Stanford Cardinal, and ended up picking USC. The decision to enter the portal came shortly after the announcement that legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerVeer would be retiring. During the 2023-24 season, Iriafen put up 19.4 points per game with 11 rebounds in just under 28 minutes per game.
It was announced earlier this week that Iriafen and new USC teammate JuJu Watkins have been named AP Preseason All-Americans, becoming the first pair of USC teammates to receive the honor since the AP began handing out the honors in 1994-95. Watkins averaged 27.1 points per game last season as a freshman, second only to Caitlin Clark, and set the national record for a freshman with 920 points, per AP.
USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said of the move, "Kiki came because she wanted to play with JuJu, who recruited her because she wanted to play with Kiki." In a recent ESPN WNBA mock draft, they had Iriafen going second overall in the draft, only after UConn's Paige Bueckers.
The AP also has USC ranked No. 3 in the nation, behind just South Carolina (#1) and UConn (#2). Stanford is unranked heading into a season for the first time in 25 years.
This USC team should be a force in 2024-25, already making it to the Elite Eight in last year's tournament without Iriafen, ultimately losing to UConn, 80-73. Those two teams are set for a rematch on December 21 at UConn.
USC will open the 2024-25 season in Paris, France, on Nov. 4, when USC takes on Ole Miss in an Aflac Oui-Play Game at Adidas Arena.