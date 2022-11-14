Skip to main content

Haley Jones and Cameron Brink shine in Stanford's blowout win over Portland

Stanford's two All-American's both had great games in their big win over Portland
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal traveled to Portland for the first time ever to take on the Portland Pilots, who were are off to a solid start in their own right at 2-0 prior to Sunday's game. 

It is no shock that Stanford ended up winning by 40 points in their 87-47 victory, but one thing that I'm sure Tara VanDerveer was pleased to see was the fact that her two stars in Haley Jones and Cameron Brink both played exceptionally. Especially Jones who had yet to crack double digit points through Stanford's first three games, and had the play of the day on a reverse layup that she made from the ground.

Jones had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals while Brink added 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Fran Belibi also cracked double figures for the first time this season, as she is averaging a career low in minutes this season likely due to the emergence of players such as Sophomore Kiki Iriafen and freshman Lauren Betts. 

With the win, Stanford is now 4-0 on the year and are set to host Cal Poly (1-1) on Wednesday. The game after that one will be a true test as to how good Stanford actually is, as they are scheduled to host No. 1 South Carolina. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and guard Haley Jones (30), forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Lacie Hull (24) and forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrate in the second half against the Utah Utes in the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48.
Women's Basketball

Haley Jones and Cameron Brink shine in Stanford's blowout win over Portland

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw looks on during a time out against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Stanford opens up as an underdog for their Week 11 matchup against Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah

By Kevin Borba
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) chases during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Three ranked teams on upset alert in Week 11

By Kevin Borba
: Chucky Hepburn #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers fights for a ball with Harrison Ingram #55 of the Stanford Cardinals during the second half of the game at American Family Field on November 11, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Basketball

Stanford hoops loses on the diamond against Wisconsin

By Kevin Borba
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Best Week 11 college football bets

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

What to expect from Stanford at Utah

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

If Stanford Loses at Utah, Should They Fire Head Coach David Shaw?

By Marco Martinez