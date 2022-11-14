Haley Jones and Cameron Brink shine in Stanford's blowout win over Portland

The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal traveled to Portland for the first time ever to take on the Portland Pilots, who were are off to a solid start in their own right at 2-0 prior to Sunday's game.

It is no shock that Stanford ended up winning by 40 points in their 87-47 victory, but one thing that I'm sure Tara VanDerveer was pleased to see was the fact that her two stars in Haley Jones and Cameron Brink both played exceptionally. Especially Jones who had yet to crack double digit points through Stanford's first three games, and had the play of the day on a reverse layup that she made from the ground.

Jones had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals while Brink added 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Fran Belibi also cracked double figures for the first time this season, as she is averaging a career low in minutes this season likely due to the emergence of players such as Sophomore Kiki Iriafen and freshman Lauren Betts.

With the win, Stanford is now 4-0 on the year and are set to host Cal Poly (1-1) on Wednesday. The game after that one will be a true test as to how good Stanford actually is, as they are scheduled to host No. 1 South Carolina.