Hannah Jump hits eight threes in Stanford's blowout win over Cal Poly

As the No. 2 team in the country, Stanford has aced every test that has been thrown their way early in this young season.

Their closest game thus far was Wednesday night's 37 point win over Cal Poly, which may have shown how truly deep the team is. Just a couple days after beating Portland in a game that saw monster performances from Haley Jones and Cameron Brink, the Cardinal got just 13 points from the duo in the win over Cal Poly.

Normally when a team that has two All-Americans combine to go 5-of-12, it is safe to assume that they would struggle. That was simply not the case for the Cardinal, as senior guard Hannah Jump was on fire last night. Jump tied a career high in three pointers made with eight, which accounted for all but two of Stanford's threes and was just one less than Cal Poly's entire team.

Jump also got some scoring help from freshmen sensation Lauren Betts, who continues to dominate off the bench. Betts dropped 13 points, grabbed 7 boards, and also added 3 blocks.

The Cardinal will need everyone on their "A" game for Sunday's matchup against the defending champs, No. 1 South Carolina.