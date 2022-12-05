Skip to main content

No. 2 Stanford blows out No. 23 Gonzaga

The Cardinal got a huge performance off the bench en route to a big victory
After falling to No. 1 South Carolina, Stanford has done nothing but dominate their next five opponents. 

They had a quick pitstop in Hawaii where they won a tournament, and most recently played a very good Gonzaga team that ranked No. 23 in the country. After leading by just one point at the conclusion of the first quarter, the Cardinal began to turn it up. 

Led by Cameron Brink who dropped 14 points and a career high 16 rebounds, the Cardinal were able to pull away from the Bulldogs. It also helped that they got an amazing performance from Brooke Demetre, who added 17 points off the bench, and who coach Tara VanDerveer after the game called her "secret weapon". 

Unfortunately the Cardinal didn't get Gonzaga at full strength as they were limited to just seven players due to illness. 

Stanford’s next two games come against Tennessee and No. 13 Creighton, followed by the start of Pac-12 play where they open up with Cal.

Gonzaga on the other hand is set to return home to take on Queens University of Charlotte.

