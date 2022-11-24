WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer

Stanford Women's basketball team is currently spending their Thanksgiving weekend in Honolulu, Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The No. 2 Cardinal are coming off a devastating loss to No. 1 South Carolina in a game that very much should have won had they not gone cold offensively. They are now tasked with learning from it and moving forward as they will be playing at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, which plays host to six total games this weekend as FGCU and Stanford are set as the opening game.

It is evident that the team is in good spirits and relaxed in Hawaii. On the court we know that Tara VanDerveer is one of the most respected coaches in all of basketball, and will go down as one of the best coaches ever. However, off the court she may need to work on her defense.

Junior forward Cameron Brink who leads the team in points (12.5), rebounds (6.5), and blocks per game (3.8) was able to pull a fast one on coach VanDerveer, which she posted on TikTok.

VanDerveer was the latest victim to the flipping flea trend.

The Cardinal take on an undefeated FGCU on Friday at 2:00 Pt. With a win we may see VanDerveer make another TikTok appearance, but she will likely be more wary of flipping fleas the next time around.