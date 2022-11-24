Skip to main content

WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer

Cameron Brink appears to be a menace on and off the court
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford Women's basketball team is currently spending their Thanksgiving weekend in Honolulu, Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The No. 2 Cardinal are coming off a devastating loss to No. 1 South Carolina in a game that very much should have won had they not gone cold offensively. They are now tasked with learning from it and moving forward as they will be playing at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, which plays host to six total games this weekend as FGCU and Stanford are set as the opening game. 

It is evident that the team is in good spirits and relaxed in Hawaii. On the court we know that Tara VanDerveer is one of the most respected coaches in all of basketball, and will go down as one of the best coaches ever. However, off the court she may need to work on her defense. 

Junior forward Cameron Brink who leads the team in points (12.5), rebounds (6.5), and blocks per game (3.8) was able to pull a fast one on coach VanDerveer, which she posted on TikTok.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

VanDerveer was the latest victim to the flipping flea trend.

The Cardinal take on an undefeated FGCU on Friday at 2:00 Pt. With a win we may see VanDerveer make another TikTok appearance, but she will likely be more wary of flipping fleas the next time around.  

 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

USATSI_19474042
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) dives for a penalty kick by North Carolina Tar Heels forward/Midfielder Rachel Jones (10) in the College Cup championship match at Avaya Stadium.
Olympic Sports

Katie Meyer's family reportedly files wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman rips into Zach Wilson

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

David Shaw and Stanford to possibly utilize the transfer portal and NIL collectives more

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Everything David Shaw said about BYU

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Stanford's Women's Basketball team writes letters to Brittney Griner

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford included in ESPN's bad beats after late field goal against Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw dejectedly talks to the media after Stanford's loss to Cal

By Kevin Borba