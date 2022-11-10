WATCH: Haley Jones makes appearance on Jeopardy

Aside from being one her sport's stars, Stanford's Haley Jones had a unique opportunity recently.

The senior guard out of Santa Cruz, California who was second on the team in scoring last season and is a Two-time Associated Press All-American can add another accolade to her long list of achievements. Jones was featured on the hit trivia show, Jeopardy, where she was seen asking questions about Stanford's athletics and its amazing history.

Jones and the basketball team are off to a hot start as expected, as the No. 2 Cardinal have beaten their fist two opponents by scores of 38 and 64. Stanford is looking to avenge their Final Four loss last season, and win their second championship in three years.

As it stands right now, Jones is averaging 7.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.