WATCH: Stanford's Women's Basketball team writes letters to Brittney Griner

In the midst of what they are hoping will be a championship season, Stanford's Women's basketball team is making sure that they do not forget the important things happening off the court.

On Sunday in their intense No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against South Carolina, we saw a tribute paid to Brittney Griner by coaches Tara VanDerveer and Dawn Staley as they both wore shirts with her face on it.

Stanford's team took it a step further, writing letters to Griner who was imprisoned in Russia after being convicted in August of drug charges.

The Cardinal set up a letter-writing station in the Maples concourse on Sunday, to send cards to Griner, and collected hundreds of messages. The team joined in on writing letters as well to let Griner know that even through everything she has gone through that people are thinking about her.