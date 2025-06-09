Surprising Big 12 School Believed to Have Most Expensive Budget for Paying Players
The House v. NCAA court case was settled late last week, allowing schools across the country to begin directly paying student-athletes for the first time.
It's a new frontier across college athletics, unlike anything we have ever seen. How schools manage to navigate directly compensating players will have a significant impact on the field.
With the new era upon us, the schools that have the most expensive rosters in the sport may not be who fans would expect. According to a new report from Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports, the most expensive athletic program next season may hail from Lubbock.
Per Marcello, Texas Tech's fundraising arm, the Red Raider Club, will be responsible for generating $14 million annually to help fund its $20.5 million revenue-sharing model. When adding in NIL, Texas Tech is expected to pay $55 million across all of its programs in the upcoming school year, making it "perhaps" the highest-paying college athletics program in the country.
The Red Raiders have one of the nation's top basketball programs, and feel that they're on the rise in football as well. Now they'll have plenty of money to spend as they look to take both programs, and the athletic department as a whole, to the next level.