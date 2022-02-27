Skip to main content
Syracuse Orange

Bourama Sidibe Discusses Loss to Duke, Upcoming Matchup With North Carolina

Syracuse basketball's reserve center knows the Orange must be better against the Tar Heels.

Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe discusses his 11 point performance against Duke, thoughts on the loss to the Blue Devils and looks ahead to Monday night's matchup with North Carolina in the video above. 

