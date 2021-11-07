Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breakout Candidates

    Which Syracuse basketball players could breakout this season?
    Author:

    Three players who could be in for breakout seasons for the Syracuse Orange during the 2021-22 campaign. 

    Jesse Edwards: Edwards appears to be dramatically improved from last season, based on his play in the two exhibition games. Edwards finished the 2020-21 campaign with positive momentum entering the offseason. His defensive play and presence in the middle made a big difference in the Orange's postseason run. Now, he is the starter, has put on weight and is ready for a consistent role. Edwards hands were an area of weakness last year, as he did not consistently catch passes that should have resulted in easy scores. Through two exhibition games, that issue appears to have been corrected. He caught everything thrown his way and was an impactful rim protector. He had 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks against Pace, with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks against LeMoyne. Watch out for Edwards this season. 

    Cole Swider: Syracuse fans know who Swider is as do Villanova fans. But few outside of those two fan bases are aware of his abilities. In a system that is a much better fit for his skillset on both ends, Swider is poised to be a breakout performer this season. He could compete with Buddy Boeheim for most three pointers made, three point shooting percentage and potentially scoring leader on the Orange this season. 

    Benny Williams: A highly touted freshman, Williams could become someone that teams are game planning for by the end of the year. His athletic ability is off the charts and his game has so much potential. Williams can be impactful on the boards, defensively and offensive in both the open court or half court. Williams will flash at times early, but should be more consistent by the end of the season. 

