Buddy Boeheim Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has been named a Preseason All-American and made the Preseason ACC First-Team along with other preseason accolades. Now you can add Player of the Year Watch List to those honors. The National Association of Basketball Coaches released its watch list for 2022 Division 1 Player of the Year on Thursday, and Buddy Boeheim was one of the 20 players to make the cut.

The full list is as follows:

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Jr. – G)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas (Sr. – G)

Paolo Banchero, Duke (Fr. – F)

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (Sr. – G)

Marcus Carr, Texas (Sr. – G)

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s (Jr. – G/F)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (Jr. – C)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (So. – C)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (Grad. – G)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Fr. – C)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue (So. – G)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (Jr. – F)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (Jr. – G/F)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA (Jr. – G)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (Jr. – F)

Remy Martin, Kansas (Sr. – G)

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt (Jr. – G)

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama (Jr. – G)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (Jr. – F)

Trevion Williams, Purdue (Sr. – F)

The winner for the 2020-21 season was Iowa's Luka Garza. Garza had a sensational year last season. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 55.3% from the floor overall and 44.0% from three point range.

Buddy Boeheim finished last season very strong, and led Syracuse to a Sweet-16 run in the NCAA Tournament.