Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Buddy Boeheim Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

    The Syracuse basketball star is receiving more preseason accolades.
    Author:

    Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has been named a Preseason All-American and made the Preseason ACC First-Team along with other preseason accolades. Now you can add Player of the Year Watch List to those honors. The National Association of Basketball Coaches released its watch list for 2022 Division 1 Player of the Year on Thursday, and Buddy Boeheim was one of the 20 players to make the cut. 

    The full list is as follows: 

    Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Jr. – G)

    Ochai Agbaji, Kansas (Sr. – G)

    Read More

    Paolo Banchero, Duke (Fr. – F)

    Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (Sr. – G)

    Marcus Carr, Texas (Sr. – G)

    Julian Champagnie, St. John’s (Jr. – G/F)

    Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (Jr. – C)

    Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (So. – C)

    Collin Gillespie, Villanova (Grad. – G)

    Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Fr. – C)

    Jaden Ivey, Purdue (So. – G)

    Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (Jr. – F)

    Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (Jr. – G/F)

    Johnny Juzang, UCLA (Jr. – G)

    E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (Jr. – F)

    Remy Martin, Kansas (Sr. – G)

    Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt (Jr. – G)

    Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama (Jr. – G)

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga (Jr. – F)

    Trevion Williams, Purdue (Sr. – F)

    The winner for the 2020-21 season was Iowa's Luka Garza. Garza had a sensational year last season. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 55.3% from the floor overall and 44.0% from three point range. 

    Buddy Boeheim finished last season very strong, and led Syracuse to a Sweet-16 run in the NCAA Tournament. 

    Buddy
    Basketball

    Buddy Boeheim Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

    25 seconds ago
    Foster
    Recruiting

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 18: Dom Foster

    9 hours ago
    Madden 2
    Recruiting

    'A Lot of Emotions' for Garrison Madden After Syracuse Offer

    14 hours ago
    Reed
    Recruiting

    Chris Reed Says Syracuse Offer 'Meant a Lot'

    23 hours ago
    Roscoe Jonathan
    Football

    Syracuse Bowl Projection Roundup

    Nov 3, 2021
    Caldwell 2
    Recruiting

    Chrystyile Caldwell Discusses Syracuse Official Visit, Recruitment

    Nov 2, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Girard Edwards
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse Wraps Up Exhibition Play With Win Over LeMoyne

    Nov 2, 2021
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 17: Boston College Recap

    Nov 2, 2021