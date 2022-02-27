Buddy Boeheim on Loss to Duke, Dome Crowd, Benny Williams

Syracuse basketball's star guard discusses a variety of topics after the loss to the Blue Devils.

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim reacts to Saturday's loss to Duke, the support of the crows including student turnout, and the development of Benny Williams in the video above.

