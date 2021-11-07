Five Most Difficult Game for 2021-22

Which games on Syracuse basketball's schedule are the most difficult? We picked the five toughest.

Note: The Battle 4 Atlantis opponents, outside of VCU as the first, are not known as game results will determine them. If Syracuse ends up facing Baylor or Michigan State, they would vault in front of North Carolina.

AT FLORIDA STATE (DECEMBER 4th)

The Seminoles have been one of, if not the, best team in the ACC over the last few years. Playing them at their place is a difficult task. FSU always has a lot of size, depth, and guards who can create their own shot.

VILLANOVA (DECEMBER 7th)

Jay Wright has plenty of experience facing Syracuse's vaunted zone, so this is not a typical nonconference matchup. The Wildcats are talented, always have shooters and have one of the best coaches in the game. This will be a neutral court game at MSG, so expect both fan bases to be well represented. It should be an interesting test for the Orange.

AT DUKE (JANUARY 22nd)

Duke is considered a national championship contender and one of the most talented teams in the nation. Playing at Cameron Indoor is difficult regardless of how good Duke is, but is even more so when the Blue Devils are really good. They look like, on paper, they will be really good this season.

DUKE (FEBRUARY 26th)

Playing an extremely talented team is tough regardless of venue. Having this matchup in the Carrier Dome, and having seen the Blue Devils earlier in the season, will help Syracuse. But this is a tough game no matter those circumstances.

AT NORTH CAROLINA (FEBRUARY 28th)

Coming just two days after the home game against Duke, Syracuse has to travel to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Syracuse generally struggles at UNC, though the Tar Heels have a new coaching staff, system and approach. It will be interesting to see if this game is viewed the same way later in the season.