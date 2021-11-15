Five Takeaways: Syracuse 75 Drexel 60

Syracuse basketball knocked off Drexel 75-60 on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the performance.

1. The Center Position

The center position has gone from a significant weakness to what looks like a strength. The combination of Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem combined for 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 37 minutes. Syracuse will take that every night. Edwards is so much better with his hands and his feet than a year ago. His defensive instincts are superb. Anselem was a steady presence off the bench who plays with a lot of energy and can finish at the rim. Very encouraging first two games from these two.

2. Rebounding

Syracuse dominated the glass in the opener, but lost the rebounding battle here. Part of that was because of forcing a lot of turnovers, but Syracuse was not great on the boards in this one. This is probably closer to reality as it starts to get into better competition, but the good news is that Syracuse only gave up nine second chance points.

3. The Zone

The zone had its ups and downs in this one. In the first half, Syracuse gave up a lot of open looks from the outside. Something the zone is vulnerable to when it is not at its best. But in the second half, the rotations were better and the open were looks were far fewer. The length of Syracuse, even when the zone was not great, still forced turnovers. Drexel turned it over 20 times in total. Because of the Orange's length, even when the zone struggles, there should still be forced turnovers. That is also an encouraging sign moving forward.

4. Joe Girard is Playing at a High Level

There were plenty of performances in this one that warrant attention. Including Buddy Boeheim's 23 points or Cole Swider stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists (his all around game was vastly underrated). But Joe Girard deserves a lot of that as well. Through two games, he is 8-8 from three point range, a program record to start a season. He also dished out another five assists in this game and had three steals. Girard looks more calm, collected and patient than the last two seasons. He is playing very well to start the season.

5. This Kind of Test is Good

In a way, it was good to see Syracuse tested. Trailing by one at halftime rather than up by 20 or 30 and having the game over forced the team to adjust. The way they came out after halftime is encouraging because of what it could mean against better competition. With an experienced group, Syracuse will not get rattled when trailing. The offensive firepower of this team means they are almost never out of games, especially with the ability to force turnovers. Being tested by Drexel in that first half, with how Syracuse responded, checked some boxes in terms of evaluating this team.