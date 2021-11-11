Five Takeaways: Syracuse 87 Monmouth 46

Syracuse won in convincing fashion Wednesday night with an 87-46 season opening victory over Monmouth. Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Syracuse is Fast

One thing that was abundantly clear from Syracuse's blowout win was team speed. This team is fast. The players are fast, the tempo is fast and that is going to be what helps Syracuse win games. There are obvious flaws with this team, but the speed, tempo and defensive system will make up for some of that. It is certainly an entertaining style of play. In Syracuse's win over Monmouth, 10 players played at least 12 minutes. That rotation keeps players fresh and allows the Orange to push pace all game long.

2. Guard Heavy Rotation

Syracuse only has two forwards on the roster, The other 10 players are all guards. That helps make the press quicker and can create more spacing on the floor. However, there are clear weaknesses. Teams with more size in the front court will pose a lot of problems.

3. Press Still Works

Syracuse's press forced 33 turnovers Wednesday night and scored 42 points off of them. The press frustrated Monmouth all night long and with the Orange's team speed, there is the potential to force a lot of turnovers this season. Despite being the first game for many in the rotation playing in this system, they looked comfortable doing so. Six different Orange players had at least two steals against the Hawks.

4. Team Chemistry

A lot has been made of last year's team. The large number of departures, that the whole seemed to be less than the sum of its parts, that something seemed off all of last season. Perhaps winning by a lot is this cause for this, but the team genuinely seemed to enjoy playing together.

5. Teisha Hyman Can Do It All

In her first game since the 2019-20 season due to injury, Hyman did a bit of everything. She scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished three assists and had four steals. She may be the key to how good Syracuse is this season. She is one of the few veterans of the system on the roster, can score at all three levels and set her teammates up for open looks. It was a very strong game for Hyman, who did not look like she was coming off of an injury.