Five Takeaways: Syracuse Wraps Up Exhibition Play With Win Over LeMoyne

Syracuse dominated LeMoyne 90-50 on Monday in its final exhibition game. With the regular season starting on November 9th, what can we take away from the Orange's win?

1. Cole Swider's Versatile Offensive Game

We all knew Cole Swider could really shoot the basketball. What I have been most impressed with is his other offensive skills. Swider is better off the bounce than I anticipated, is a capable and willing passer (five assists against LeMoyne) and can finish at the rim. Those are very encouraging signs for the upcoming season. If that keeps up, he could end up challenging Buddy Boeheim for the team scoring title.

2. That is the Joe Girard Syracuse Needs

Girard was fantastic against LeMoyne. He scored 20 points, made three three pointers and dished out nine assists with only two turnovers. The 20 points was not the impressive part of his performance. He can shoot, he will have high scoring games this season. It is the nine assists. Girard found open teammates, got into the lane and made good decisions with the basketball. If he can play like that, as a pure point guard, it will be huge for Syracuse this season. He looks like a completely different player than last season.

3. Jesse Edwards Could be in for Big Season

It was only 20 minutes, but Edwards' eight points, six rebounds and three blocks were encouraging. He has played well in both exhibition games. A big season for Edwards is not expecting 15 points and 12 rebounds per game or anything. But a presence in the middle who can score a little here and there would be such a valuable asset. Somewhere in the six to eight point range, with six to eight rebounds and a couple of blocks per game would make an enormous difference. Especially rim protection defensively. Edwards is moving well, seems more confident, has significantly improved hands and has cut down on the silly fouls. Good signs.

4. Benny Williams is an Athletic Freak

As the season goes along, Williams is going to be a problem for opposing teams. He is freakishly athletic that allows him to make highlight reel plays either in transition or the half court. His length and quickness will make him a force defensively (he had five steals against LeMoyne). With all of his ability, Williams is an unselfish player. Jim Boeheim even said after the game that he'd like Williams to perhaps pass a little less when he gets into the lane. Still, his upside is through the roof. If he develops a consistent outside shot, he is almost unguardable.

5. Defense Made Plays

Yes it is LeMoyne, which is at a significant size disadvantage against Syracuse. But the Orange defense was really good against the Dolphins (forced 20 turnovers, held LeMoyne to 32.7% shooting). One of the main reasons was Syracuse's length. It is going to be a problem for opposing teams this season. It may not be one of the Orange's better zone defenses, but it has the potential to be effective because of the ability to force turnovers. a Front line of Edwards, Jimmy Boeheim and Swider, with Williams and Anselem off the bench, has potential. If the defense is even average this season, Syracuse should win a lot of games.