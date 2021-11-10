Five Takeaways: Syracuse 97 Lafayette 63

Syracuse started the season in the win column with a 97-63 triumph over Lafayette in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday. Here are my five takeaways from the game.

1. Quite the Debut for Jimmy

In Jimmy Boeheim's first real game in the Dome playing for his dad, he scored Syracuse's first eight points of the game on his way to 18 in total. He only took nine shots to get there, but made eight of them. That includes 2-3 from beyond the arc. Jimmy did a bit of everything. He hit the mid-range jumper, hit the outside jumper, scored out of the post and in transition. It was a strong start to his Syracuse career.

2. Encouraging Effort on the Boards

One of the main concerns coming out of the two exhibition games was rebounding. Syracuse had major size advantages in both games, but did not control the boards as much as one would expect. Syracuse corrected that in this one. The Orange won the rebounding battle 48-30 and only gave up eight second chance points to Lafayette. Especially impressive was the effort of the forwards. Cole Swider had 12 boards, Jimmy had five and Benny Williams had three off the bench.

3. So Many Offensive Weapons

Syracuse scored 97 points and five players in double figures, yet it doesn't feel like Syracuse played up to its full potential on the offensive end. There are just so many weapons. Girard was 5-5 from the outside. The Boeheim brothers each scored 18. Swider added 14 and Edwards had 11. Benny Williams was solid off the bench but he will have bigger games. Despite Buddy's 18 points, he was just 3-9 from three point range. Swider was just 2-7 from the outside and started 1-7 from the floor overall. Syracuse has a bunch of guys who can put the ball in the basket and what makes it all work is the ball movement. The team is so unselfish and is more concerned with getting the best shot as opposed to who gets the shot. Syracuse had 26 assists on 37 made baskets Tuesday night. This team has tremendous chemistry.

4. Edwards/Anselem Combo Was Solid

Edwards played 18 minutes and finished with 11 points, two rebounds and three blocks. Frank Anselem played 16 minutes and finished with five points, five rebounds and two assists. Both have improved dramatically from last season. The only area of concern was Edwards getting into a little bit of foul trouble as he had four in those 18 minutes. He has to cut that down moving forward. Overall, however, it was a solid outing for the center combo. I think theOrange would take 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game from the center position this season.

5. Swider Showed Something

Cole Swider shot lights out during the two exhibition games. In the first half in this one, he really struggled. Perhaps he was too amped up for the first regular season game, but he started just 1-7 from the floor. Then he turned it on in the second half, but not by simply continuing to shoot. Swider got to the basket and after making a few in close, pushed it to the outside. That is such a smart approach when the jumper is not falling. The more I see from Swider, the more I like his game. He is so much more than just a shooter. Grabbing 12 boards was important as well.