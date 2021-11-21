Highlights & Recap: Colgate 100 Syracuse 85

The Orange lost to the Raiders for the first time in nearly 60 years.

The Syracuse Orange had won 54-straight games against the Colgate Raiders, dating back to Feb. 24, 1962. The last time Syracuse lost to Colgate, Jim Boeheim was a redshirt freshman for the Orange. How the time changes.

"We did a terrible job of adjusting,” head coach Jim Boeheim said. “Overall we can’t play defense like this, and hopefully we’ll be able to learn from it”.

The last time Colgate racked up 100 points or more was on December 22, 2017 against Pittsburgh-Bradford, and the last time Colgate racked up 100+ points against the Orange was in 1952.

“You can’t give up 100 points to a team, no matter who it is,” guard Buddy Boeheim said. “They shot the ball really well, but there’s no excuses for that”.

Colgate’s torrent of three’s shredded Boeheim’s patented 2-3 zone, and the Orange had little to no answer outside the opening seven minutes.

“We should be able to contain them with our center, and we didn’t,” Boeheim said. “Our centers couldn’t contain”.

Benny Williams led the bench in minutes with 22 but struggled the most tonight, shooting 3-5, missing one three-pointer and his sole free throw attempt.

The Raiders live and die by the three-pointer, and at the end of the day, they lived. They shot 18-43 beyond the arc, good for 41.9% compared to the Orange’s 7-23 (30.4%) mark.

Colgate also outrebounded Syracuse 44-34, including 19-12 in offensive rebounding.

“Teams are going to take 35, 40 shots against us from the three, we didn’t defend it very well and we didn’t rebound,” Boeheim said. “Those are the key two things."

The first seven minutes of the game for the Orange saw a barrage of three-pointers and smiles, and up 22-5, the game seemed to be a blowout for Cuse.

Colgate shot an embarrassing 0-12 from deep through the first five and a half minutes, but the heat was quickly turned up after.

“Coach in timeout just told us ‘they’re open shots, they’re just missing them’,” guard Joe Girard said.

The Raiders torched the Orange throughout the rest of the half, firing an impressive 11-16 from downtown. Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 15 points at the half, despite zero field goals attempted through the first six minutes (when Syracuse led 20-5).

Colgate opened the second half quickly and decisively, racing out to extend their lead. Player of the game for the Raiders is easily star guard Jack Ferguson, who led the team with 25 points on 7-14 shooting, including a perfect 5-5 from the charity stripe.

Despite the loss, Joe Girard III had a stellar outing, shooting 8-14, 5-8 from deep to score 27 along with eight assists and seven boards.

His performance was by far his best of the season, only three points behind his career-high of 30 he set last season, also in a loss.

Buddy Boeheim had himself an off-night after a solid first-half, leading the team in minutes with 40 and scoring 19 on 7-16 shooting, and just 2-6 from deep. Boeheim also had three fouls and two turnovers.

“Obviously we’re upset right now, we’re frustrated,” Buddy Boeheim said on moving forward. “But tomorrow’s another day, we have to get better, we have to learn from this and improve as a team”.

Fortunately for Syracuse, they get a few days off before their flight to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, with game one against VCU.