Syracuse Pulls Out a Win Over the Drexel Dragons

After a rough first half, the Orange secured a win with a dominant second half and remains undefeated this season.

Syracuse men’s basketball is now 2-0 after a 75-60 win over the Drexel Dragons at the Carrier Dome on Sunday.

It was a tough start for the Orange, as the teams spent most of the first half going back and forth. Drexel took a one point lead into halftime, but Syracuse bounced back with a dominant second half to secure the win.

Head coach Jim Boeheim brought in the same starting five as the previous week, hoping that would lock in another win by a large margin. But early on, Drexel proved to be a strong competitor for the Orange. The Dragons made seven of 17 three point attempts to pace its offensive attack.

For the second straight game, Jimmy Boeheim scoring the first two points of the night for the Orange.

It wasn’t long before Syracuse took a small lead, but Drexel fought back, using a 10-0 run to push ahead by five late in the first half. After Syracuse stormed back, the Dragons hit a jumper as time expired to take a 33-32 advantage into halftime.

Syracuse started the second half strong, spurting out to a quick 8-0 run to regain a lead they would not give back. Within the first five minutes, Syracuse clocked 16 points, sparked by a Cole Swider three-pointer.

“We played better, we moved better,” Head Coach Jim Boeheim said. “Defensively, we covered, switched our coverage, covered it better.”

The Orange continued their lead throughout the second half, never letting the Dragons get closer than five points. Syracuse forced turnovers and limited Drexel to one shot possessions in order to keep a comfortable lead.

When it came to scoring, four Orange players were in the double digits. Buddy Boeheim lead the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Jimmy Boeheim with 14 points and Cole Swider and Joseph Girard III with 11. Between the three of them, they brought in 79 percent of the Orange’s points.

Drexel scored 27 points in the second half, but it was not enough to keep up with the 43 points scored by Syracuse. In the end, the Orange pulled out a win, advancing to 2-0 this season, remaining undefeated at the Dome.

Syracuse hopes to continue its winning streak as its takes on the Colgate Raiders this weekend. The game is on Saturday, with tip-off at 5 p.m. at Carrier Dome.