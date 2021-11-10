Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 97 Lafayette 63

The season opener was a success for the Syracuse Men’s basketball team Tuesday night against Lafayette College. With a final score of 97-63, fans left the Dome happy after watching a regular season game in the Dome for the first time in nearly two years.

Sophomore Center, John Bol Ajak, who redshirted his first year at Syracuse, was elated to see and hear fans in The Dome tonight. After experiencing an empty stadium last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the players were pleased to perform in front of an audience.

“The fans are a big factor of who we are at Syracuse,” Bol Ajak said. “In the Carrier Dome, we probably carry the most fans in college basketball, so we always use them to our advantage when they talk to us.”

Despite the 34-point game win, Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim said the Lafayette Leopards made The Orange put in work.

“I think it was a really good game in terms of working our defense, getting that movement down,” Boeheim said.

His son, Jimmy led the team with the first eight Orange points of the season on his way to 18 in total.

“Jimmy got a good start, Joe [Girard] got open, got hot there, we made 3’s,” Boeheim said. “It’s hard to guard, but I think, first game out of the box, a lot of good things...things we can learn from,” Boeheim said.

The head coach credits the Leopards for their speed on the court and said the Orange will learn from Tuesday night's performance.

“Frank and Benny didn’t get back a couple of times; They beat us down the court for lay-ups,” Boeheim said. “You know, that’s something you have to learn.”

Center Jesse Edwards scored 11 points and 2 rebounds and is determined to grow and perfect his craft, throughout the season.

“What we can learn from today is just to keep communicating when the plays keep on going,” Edwards said. “They did a good job with passing the ball around, making us go into the motions again and again.”

Point guard Joe Girard also recognized the competition at stake today, early in the season.

“I mean I had the ball in my hands in high school and I have the ball in my hands here a little bit, but I think basically here, I got a lot more guys around me that are able to score just as much as I can, even more a little bit,” Girard said. “The guys around me have proved themselves at this level, [and] proved themselves in high school, they are some really good scorers and it makes my job as a Point Guard real easy.”

Alternatively, The Orange had fluid chemistry throughout the game.

“Jesse is a big presence down there, Frank’s a freak athlete, Jimmy’s actually really good around the rim with both left and right hand,” Girard said. “So, honestly, you just got to get them the ball down there and trust them because I know they are going to kick it out too, if they need to and make the right play.”

On Sunday, the Orange will be back in The Dome to face the Drexel Dragons at 5:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or can be purchased from the Dome Box Office.