Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 77 Pittsburgh 61

Despite the temperature being right below 15 degrees, the Syracuse Orange men were heating up against the Pittsburgh Panthers, shooting over 50% from the floor on the way to a 77-61 win that snapped a three game losing streak.

Dajuan Coleman, a 2017 Orange alum said he was very pleased to see The Orange bounce back in the Carrier Dome tonight after three, consecutive losses.

“I like to see that Jesse Edwards is playing at the top of his game,” Coleman said. “He got to the foul line to shoot 10 free throws, he’s altering opponents’ shots around the basket and his presence is felt when he is on the floor.”

Edwards also earned 8 rebounds, but Coleman said he was most impressed with his six offensive-rebounds, keeping the ball alive for second-chance points.

“He’s being very aggressive, that is a game-changer when your big man is playing aggressively,” Coleman said.

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim scored 42 of the 77 points, Buddy scored 24 points and Jimmy scored 18. One of the highlights of the game happened in the second half when Buddy Boeheim made an off balanced three pointer from the corner with only 12 minutes left in the game, giving the Orange a 56-41 lead over the Panthers.

Syracuse took control of the game late in the first half. Trailing by seven at the three minute mark, Jimmy Boeheim's buzzer beating tip-in capped a 10-2 run that gave the Orange a 35-34 halftime lead and momentum going into the locker room.

The Orange had significant leverage over the Panthers and the second half gave them the ammunition to score vigorously and manipulate every move the Panthers made.

Aside from the Boeheim brothers leading the team in buckets, Jesse Edwards scored 12 points, Joe Girard scored 8 points and Symir Torrence scored five points. With high percentage shooting and strong second half defense, Syracuse kept Pittsburgh at arm's length to pull out the victory.

The Orange will next play Florida State at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. at 3 PM.