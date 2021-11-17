How to Watch Syracuse vs Morgan State

Matchup: Syracuse (1-1, 0-1) vs Morgan State (0-3, 0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, November 17th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra.

Stream: WatchESPN

Broadcast Team: Ben Shulman, Tim Nolan

After starting the season under Acting Head Coach Vonn Read with a dominant win over Monmouth, Syracuse took a step back on Sunday against Notre Dame. The Orange fell 82-56 in the Dome on a day where the program honored one of its all-time greats in Felisha Legette-Jack. Legette-Jack became the first female athlete to have her jersey hung in the rafters of the Dome. The game was much closer than the final score would indicate.

The Irish led by just five with eight minutes remaining in what had been a close game throughout. However, Syracuse would fail to score over those final eight minutes while Notre Dame went on a 21-0 run to close the game out. Still, there are signs that this team will be a competitive one. Syracuse forces a lot of turnovers, has speed at all five positions and has guards that can get into the lane. This despite not having Priscilla Williams yet (she is out with an undisclosed injury) who might be the Orange's best player.

Morgan State enters the game 0-3, with all three games on the road. The Bears fell at San Francisco 69-53, at third ranked Stanford 91-36 and at Missouri 73-49. Morgan State is led by senior guard Adia Brisker, who averages 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.