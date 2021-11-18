How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Colgate (1-2)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 20th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra/ESPN+

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Colgate have met 172 times before this matchup. The Orange holds a 127-45 series advantage, including 54 consecutive wins. The last Colgate win came in 1962 when the Raiders knocked off the Orange 67-63 in Syracuse. After appearing on the schedule every year since 1993, Colgate did not play Syracuse last season due to the pandemic. The first meeting was in 1902, with Syracuse coming out on top 33-8.

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 76.1% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel.

Colgate comes in following a loss at Cornell. Prior to that, the Raiders took NC State down to the wire before ultimately falling 77-74. Colgate is led by senior guard Nelly Cummings, who is averaging 21.3 points and 2.7 assists per game. He is also 11-18 (61%) from three point range on the season.