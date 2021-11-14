How to Watch Syracuse vs Drexel

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) vs Drexel (1-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, November 14th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV, WatchESPN

Broadcast Team: Dan Shulman, Cory Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse is 3-1 against Drexel, but the two have not played since 2010. That game was a 93-65 win for the Orange, led by Kris Joseph's 25 points. Drexel's lone win came in the Dome in 2006, when the Dragons topped the Orange 84-79. The first meeting was a second round NCAA Tournament matchup in 1996. Syracuse won that game 69-58 behind 18 points from John Wallace.

Odds: Syracuse -16. Over/Under 143.5.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 87.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with a blowout victory over Lafayette.

Drexel was picked to finish third in the Colonial Athletic Association with senior guard Camren Wynter named preseason player of the year. Wynter averaged 16 points and five assists per game last season while shooting 41.5% from three point range. The Dragons are 1-0 on the year after a 103-74 won over Neumann College. James Butler led Drexel in that game with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Wynter had 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists. The player with the most size on Drexel is reserve Amari Williams, a 6-10, 250 pound big who had 10 points and seven rebounds in the season opener.