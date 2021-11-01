How to Watch Syracuse vs LeMoyne

Matchup: Syracuse vs LeMoyne (exhibition)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, November 1st.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and LeMoyne have played in six official regular season games. Syracuse has won all six of them by an average of 35 points. The most discussed meeting, however, came on November 3, 2009 when LeMoyne shocked Syracuse 82-79 in an exhibition game.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams.

LeMoyne finished last season 19-9 (15-4) and has been picked to finish fourth in the NE10 in the preseason poll. Head coach Nate Champion has added 11 newcomers to the roster, with senior Nino Hernandez as the only returning player who has played for the Dolphins. The 6-4 guard averaged 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.