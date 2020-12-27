How to Watch #21 Syracuse vs Morgan State

Matchup: #21 Syracuse (5-1, 2-1) vs Morgan State (3-1)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Monday, December 28th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: ACC Network (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the short all-time series 2-0. The two teams first met in 2015, with the Orange dominating 90-61. Two years later they met again, with a similar result as Syracuse topped the Bears 95-68.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is 5-1 on the season. They suffered their first loss at North Carolina, but bounced back in a road conference win at Boston College. Star point guard Tiana Mangakahia missed the game at B.C., but would have been able to play if it were an ACC or NCAA Tournament game. Mangakahia was kept out in order to help rest her injured leg and get her back to being able to be her complete self. Forward Emily Engstler missed the beginning of the season, but has returned over the last four games. She is averaging 8.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8% from the floor and 50% from three point range. Engstler also has six blocks over the last three games. Against the Eagles, Syracuse went inside much more often than in previous games, attempting a season low 16 three pointers.

Morgan State Coming In: Morgan State opened the season with three straight wins over UMBC, Saint Peter's and Navy. Each of those games were at home, however, and they suffered their first loss in their first road game at Towson on December 20th. They have not played since. The Bears are led by forward Dahnye Redd, who averages over 16 points and eight rebounds per game. Morgan State is a good outside shooting team at 34.4% in total. Guards Ja'Niah Henson and Ashia McCalla are their best shooters and have made a combined 14 threes in four games.