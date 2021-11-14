How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0, 0-0) vs Notre Dame (2-0, 0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, November 14th.

Television: ACC Network.

Stream: FuboTV, WatchESPN

Broadcast Team: Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich

Across all collegiate sports, power conference teams usually play a few schools with more humble upbringings when starting out their seasons. Meant to work like a “tune up” run, these contests help juice up the more prominent teams, allowing them to earn a few quick victories and build some early confidence.

However, that honeymoon period can only last so long. The Orange certainly enjoyed theirs, mopping the Carrier Dome floor with Monmouth last week, but they now need to lock in with an inter-conference matchup against Notre Dame up next.

Coming off two wins against their own meager opponents, the Fighting Irish blew out Ohio by a 105-60 score, and then Western Illinois 76-50 last week. They earned both those victories on their home floor, but head to Syracuse for their first road game this season.

A year ago, Syracuse won their only contest against Notre Dame, convingly taking them down as well. But as we all know, things are far different this season than the last. The Fighting Irish will likely chalk up as advertised this time around, and throw a harder punch at the Orange, which they need to be ready for.

To earn their second win this year, the Orange need to control this game’s pace and turn into a shootout. Against Monmouth, they blitzed them from outside, knocking down eight triples. If they rain fire from deep once again, the Fighting Irish might struggle to keep up, as they went 3-20 from beyond the arc during their most recent matchup.

At the defensive end, Syracuse also needs to shut down Notre Dame’s two-headed monster of Madelyn Westbeld and Maya Dodson. So far this season, those two have accounted for more than a third of their team’s scoring. If the Orange cut down those central pillars though, the whole Notre Dame system collapses.

In doing this, expect Syracuse to defend aggressively. The Fighting Irish are currently shooting a less-threatening 63.6 percent from the charity stripe, so the Orange can get up in their grill and play physically without much consequence.

This first “real test” for both teams should reveal a great deal going forward. At the very least, it will provide a benchmark for the team before they take on the winless Morgan State Bears, and then a ranked team in South Florida.