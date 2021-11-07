Impact of New Faces

The new world of the transfer portal can mean significant roster turnover year after year. Syracuse basketball is no stranger to that, losing three players to the portal and bringing in three to replace them. The Orange only had one player in its 2021 recruiting class, but he is a really good one. What is the expected role for each this season?

SYMIR TORRENCE

Torrence is expected to be the third guard for Syracuse. He will spell both Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim at times to give them some rest. Torrence may also be Syracuse's best guard option at getting into the paint and creating shots for others. He is a smart player with good handle. While not much of a shooter, Torrence's ability to give the Orange consistent minutes may be tied to his defensive efforts. How quickly will he learn the zone? Time will tell.

COLE SWIDER

Swider, who will start at one forward spot, will challenge Buddy Boeheim as the best outside shooter on the team. What Swider is better at than he is given credit for is putting the ball on the floor. His offensive game is more versatile than just a shooter, which will help the Orange at various times this season. Swider's ability to handle the ball will mean Syracuse can run its offense through him should he have a matchup advantage that warrants that strategy.

JIMMY BOEHEIM

Boeheim will start at forward opposite Swider. He can hit the outside jumper and is a solid rebounder. Syracuse may need him to be more than solid on the boards this season though, taking over for Quincy Guerrier. Boeheim brings a more diverse offensive game as he can play in the post a little bit and has a smooth jumper that he can take in the lane or stretch to the three point line. The biggest key for Boeheim will be defensively and how he handles the athletic, strong front courts in the ACC.

BENNY WILLIAMS

Williams is an electric athlete who has seemingly limitless potential. He can score, will be great in transition, jumps out of the gym and is a better passer than he is given credit for. Williams may have the best opportunity to be an impactful rebounder as well. There are still raw elements to his game, like his outside shot and learning the zone, but he could become a more consistent weapon by the end of the season.