Q & A: Syracuse Basketball Center Jesse Edwards
Jim Boeheim has praised the improvement of Syracuse center Jesse Edwards this offseason, stating Edwards will play a major role for the Orange this season. Edwards, a 6-11, 230 pound center from the Netherlands, added muscle and strength to get to his new weight. All Syracuse recently caught up with Edwards at Syracuse Media Day to discuss a variety of topics.
Q: What will be the biggest key to take your game to another level this season?
Edwards: Being aggressive. Being there every play. Obviously, I started playing a little bit more at the end of last season. Obviously I’ll try to build off of that, keep that momentum going. Add a little bit of my own presence each game.
Q: Have you put any weight on this offseason?
Edwards: I’ve added about five-to-ten pounds, which I try to do every offseason. Not trying to get too heavy, but definitely adding some weight. That was the biggest part.
Q: As a junior, what's the biggest difference in your game compared to when you were a freshman?
Edwards: Just the knowledge and experience. Knowing what to do and when to do it, when not to take a shot, discipline. Being able to know what to do without hesitation.
Q: Did you get to go to the Netherlands this offseason?
Edwards: I did, I did. It was nice, nice to be home. Good to see the family obviously, chill out, relax, and just get ready for the new preseason, which we’re doing now.