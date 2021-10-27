Q & A: Syracuse Basketball Center Jesse Edwards

The Orange big is looking to take his game to the next level this season.

Jim Boeheim has praised the improvement of Syracuse center Jesse Edwards this offseason, stating Edwards will play a major role for the Orange this season. Edwards, a 6-11, 230 pound center from the Netherlands, added muscle and strength to get to his new weight. All Syracuse recently caught up with Edwards at Syracuse Media Day to discuss a variety of topics.

Q: What will be the biggest key to take your game to another level this season?

Edwards: Being aggressive. Being there every play. Obviously, I started playing a little bit more at the end of last season. Obviously I’ll try to build off of that, keep that momentum going. Add a little bit of my own presence each game.

Q: Have you put any weight on this offseason?

Edwards: I’ve added about five-to-ten pounds, which I try to do every offseason. Not trying to get too heavy, but definitely adding some weight. That was the biggest part.

Q: As a junior, what's the biggest difference in your game compared to when you were a freshman?

Edwards: Just the knowledge and experience. Knowing what to do and when to do it, when not to take a shot, discipline. Being able to know what to do without hesitation.

Q: Did you get to go to the Netherlands this offseason?

Edwards: I did, I did. It was nice, nice to be home. Good to see the family obviously, chill out, relax, and just get ready for the new preseason, which we’re doing now.