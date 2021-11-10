Everything Jim Boeheim Said After the Win Over Lafayette

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim spoke to the media about the Orange's win over Lafayette after the game.

Opening Statement: "I thought we got off to a really good start. Early, Jimmy got some gaps in their defense. They're going to play the shooters so he's able to get in around the basket. Our defense was good. They're a team that scores a lot of points and can really shoot. I thought they really made us work defensively. I think it was a really good game in terms of working on our defense and getting our movement down. Jimmy got off to a good start. Joe got open and got hot there. We make threes, we're hard to guard. I think for the first game out of the box, a lot of good things, things we can learn from. Frank and Benny didn't get back a couple times and they beat us down the court for layups. That's something you have to learn. Sy had a rough night. He got the basket, he's going to make those. He just didn't make them tonight. Cole started poorly then recovered and did what he can do. He can score. Again, really good first game. We've got some things we can definitely work on. Passing's good. Rebounding was OK tonight. Turnovers were good. Lot of good things and some things we can learn on too."

On Joe Girard's Performance: "He was good. When he wasn't scoring early, he was getting the ball to people in the right situations. It takes a guy who was primarily a scorer in high school becoming a point guard, it takes a journey, learning some things. But he's really good. He's a good point guard and he gives you the added threat that he can make shots. Again, he was good. He's been good in practice. He's been good in every game that we've played. He's been really solid."

On Jimmy's Maturity: "He's always known how to play. That's never been a problem. He understands the games. He knows where his spots are. Tonight, he had an exceptional start. They got the ball in the right places. He was really good. He screwed up on out of bounds plays a couple times, but he'll learn. We learned a lot of things from this game. Things that we can do better. Lafayette had really good movement. It was good for our defense to get used to that."

On the Zone Rotation: "We did a pretty good job. We left some guys open. We made some mistakes that we can work on and correct. The biggest problem with our defense was the three or four times we didn't get back. We need to learn from that."

Assessment of Frank Anselem and Jesse Edwards: "I think they were active. I think they got to the corners. I think they're getting better."

On the Ball Movement: "They're looking for each other. Everybody's a good passer. We've got a lot of guys who can pass and they're looking for each other. That's good. That's a good thing."

On Cole Swider's Performance: "He's a good player. He's been so good in the two exhibition games, he made everything. That's not going to happen. Shooters don't make everything. They're going to have nights like this. He just kept plugging away, plugging away. Got a couple layups, got a couple post plays and that's what you do when you're not making shots. You just try to find another way to affect the game. He rebounded it well. It was a good first night. He knows how to play."

On Transition Off Defensive Rebounds: "Offensively, our transition, it was good. It was defensively getting back that wasn't good."

On Benny Williams: "He's played a lot of games. The first game for everybody, there's always going to be some nerves there. He's learning. He's a hard worker. He's really trying to figure the game out. It's a work in progress. He'll get better as it goes along."

Are Jesse and Frank Ready? "They're ready for what they are right now. Can they get better? Yes."

What Symir Brings to the Team: "He can push the ball up the court. He's a good defender. This was as badly as he can play. He missed an easy jumper, he missed two layups. He'll get there. He'll get into it. He's going to have opportunities to drive because they're not going to leave the wing guys. So he's going to have opportunities to get into the lane and to make plays. He'll get better at it."

On Where Rebounding Comes From in the Zone: "We need to rebound. Sometimes in our defense, the shots are going to come from the corners and the sides for the most part in our defense. Those are forwards rebounds. So the center might be doing a really good job and not get any rebounds. That's very possible. He's covering the high post, the shot goes up, he's up there. Most of the shots come from the corners or wings. Tonight's game, I'd say, probably all of them. I don't remember a shot from up top. Maybe one foul line jump shot, maybe. So the rebounds are going to come more from the forward position. It's not that the center didn't rebound. It's just the way the defense is set up, the way the defense is played. The same thing with the guards. You can be outside contesting the shot and when the shot goes up, usually it will be a guard or a forward, you're not going to get a rebound there. The weak side guard can pick up some. But it's a misnomer when people try to say, 'well he has to rebound more. This guard or this guard has to rebound more.' That's nothing close to the truth. That's second guessing when you can't second guess something else. That's just not what happens in our defense and not what's supposed to happen. Our forwards and centers should be getting rebounds. Our guards should get long rebounds. Tonight, Buddy got four defensive rebounds, Joe got three defensive rebounds. Sy got three defensive rebounds. That's a lot. Ten defensive rebounds out of the guards? That's pretty good. People taking threes, there are long rebounds so those are the ones you're going to get from the guard spot. They're not out there to rebound. They're going to get some when they're in their area. But the side guys are there to rebound. That's what they need to do. Our guards will pick up rebounds when they're in their area or they're long. But that's not what they're there for. We didn't recruit Buddy Boeheim or Joe Girard to rebound."

On Fans in the Dome: "I thought it was good. All the football games, I've been to all of them, I thought the energy has been really, really good in there for the football games. It takes a while to get back into it for basketball. I think it's good to have fans back. It's just so much more what it's all about. Last year was hard. I give the players a tremendous amount of credit for playing through that. It was not easy. But this was a good first step. Lafayette's a really well coached team. Many years ago, I played in the Eastern League and Fran O'Hanlon was in the league with me once. He might have even been on my team for one or two games. He's done a great job with Lafayette for a long period of time. I think they've got a pretty good team. I think they're going to be difficult to play. They're much better when they play against man to man. They get great movement. They've got great passers, they've got guys who can shoot. I think they'll be a pretty good team."

On Holding 7-Footer Neal Quinn Scoreless: "I don't think he's a guy who looks to score. I think he's a passer. I think they're looking to get scoring out of their guards. Those guys are good players, they didn't shoot great tonight. They're good players. They lost their two leading scorers. They're point guard is really good. Perry, I'm sure he hasn't practiced much. Five months ago he had the ACL, so I'm sure he hasn't practiced much. He's a good player. They're a good team. They'll beat some people this year."

On Buddy's Performance: "He knows how to play."

Jon Bol Ajak's Air-Balled Three Pointer: "He can't shoot so I don't know why he was shooting that three. He hasn't taken one in practice that I can remember. He'll figure it out. He can make the short jump shot. He's a good passer, good ball movement guy. He's working hard in practice. He's not up to speed yet. He missed a lot of time with an ankle injury. He knows how to play. He can help us in certain situations."

On Jimmy's Ability to Play With Both Hands: "It's always difficult to play against guys that use both hands. Guys are used to lefties going left and all of a sudden he's going right. You can know that but it's different when you play, get in the game. He had a real good night tonight. I'm happy for him."