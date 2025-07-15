Maccabi signs former Syracuse star Oshae Brissett
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv announced the signing of former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett on Tuesday. The contract is for two years.
"I'm joining the most decorated club on the planet, in order to win some more trophies", Brissett said in a relase. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to meet the fans. Let's Go Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv."
Maccabi competes in the top tier of Israeli basketball, Ligat HaAl, and in international competition, plays in theEuroLeague. Maccabi has captured six Euroleague titles since joining.
Brissett at Syracuse
Brissett was a four-star recruit out of high school, and selected Syracuse over offers from USC, Oregon, and Memphis, among others.
He played at Syracuse from 2017–2019 and emerged as an immediate contributor, averaging 14.9 points and 8.8 rebounds as a freshman.
He returned for his sophomore season and averaged 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and declared for the NBA Draft following the 2019 season.
Brissett's professional career to date
Brissett was not selected in the 2019 draft, but was eventually went undrafted but was signed by the Toronto Raptors.
That kicked off an NBA career that spanned six seasons with the Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. He was part of Boston's 2023-24 championship team.
In 233 career NBA games, he had 46 starts and averaged 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
