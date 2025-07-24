All Syracuse

2025 NBA Summer League Rewind: Jesse Edwards

The former Syracuse star averaged 6.8 ppg in summer league play.

Matt Dagostino

Iowa's Jesse Edwards dunks the ball during an Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Des Moines.
Iowa's Jesse Edwards dunks the ball during an Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League ended over the weekend, and former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards had a chance to showcase why he belongs on an NBA roster this fall.

In five games, Edwards averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, highlighted by an 18-point, 8-rebound and 4-block effort in the finale against the Houston Rockets.

Overall, the Timberwolves went 4-1 in Summer League play.

Edwards was one of several Syracuse alumni to play in the Summer League, along with his former teammates Buddy Boeheim and Judah Mintz.

A look back at Edwards' college career

Edwards played at Syracuse from 2019-2023 where he was a relatively unknown prospect from the Netherlands.

But his final season at Syracuse, Edwards emerged as a star, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

He transferred to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility, and averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Edwards's professional career to date

Signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 after going undrafted, Edwards played just two games for the Timberwolves.

But, in 34 games with the Iowa Wolves of the G-League, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

With Minnesota already rostering the likes of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid (all capable of playing center), and then drafting French center Joan Beringer with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, it may be tough for another big to crack the roster.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Listen to our podcast, The Juice on the Cuse, a Syracuse Orange podcast, on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Music, or wherever else you may listen!

feed

Published
Matt Dagostino
MATT DAGOSTINO

Matt Dagostino is a 2005 graduate of Syracuse's Newhouse School, covering Syracuse sports his his days as an undergrad. Matt currently works as an associate producer and VO talent for TNT Sports in Atlanta, working on the Emmy award-winning "Inside the NBA," as well as TNT Sports' studio shows for NHL/MLB/NCAA/FIFA.

Home/Basketball