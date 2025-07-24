2025 NBA Summer League Rewind: Jesse Edwards
The 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League ended over the weekend, and former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards had a chance to showcase why he belongs on an NBA roster this fall.
In five games, Edwards averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, highlighted by an 18-point, 8-rebound and 4-block effort in the finale against the Houston Rockets.
Overall, the Timberwolves went 4-1 in Summer League play.
Edwards was one of several Syracuse alumni to play in the Summer League, along with his former teammates Buddy Boeheim and Judah Mintz.
A look back at Edwards' college career
Edwards played at Syracuse from 2019-2023 where he was a relatively unknown prospect from the Netherlands.
But his final season at Syracuse, Edwards emerged as a star, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.
He transferred to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility, and averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
Edwards's professional career to date
Signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 after going undrafted, Edwards played just two games for the Timberwolves.
But, in 34 games with the Iowa Wolves of the G-League, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
With Minnesota already rostering the likes of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid (all capable of playing center), and then drafting French center Joan Beringer with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, it may be tough for another big to crack the roster.
