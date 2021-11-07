Syracuse Basketball Position Preview: Guards

Departures: Kadary Richmond (transfer to Seton Hall)

Additions: Symir Torrence (transfer from Marquette)

Projected Starters: Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim

Key Reserves: Symir Torrence

Buddy: Buddy Boeheim is one of the best shooters in the country and has received preseason All-American mentions along with being named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List. Boeheim also made the preseason All-ACC Team. Each season since he has joined the program, he has added elements to his game. Expect more of the same in that regard. The attention he draws from opposing defenses makes it much easier for everyone else.

Joe: Girard had a down season last year, with too many turnovers and inconsistent shooting. However, in postseason play, he was much better. Girard's energy was up, his shooting was better and he took care of the basketball. Through two preseason games, he has shown more of that. Another year of development without having to worry about looking over his shoulder should lead to more consistent play. If he can shoot the ball consistently well and become more of a distributor (he had nine assists against LeMoyne), that will pay huge dividends for the Orange.

Symir: How big of a role with Symir Torrence play? He is athletic, is a smart player and handles the ball well. Torrence is a pass first, pure point guard type. How quickly will he learn the zone? How much will he spell Girard and Buddy? If he can even play 15 minutes per game, and play with both starting guards, it will make a world difference in keeping them fresh.