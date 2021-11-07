Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

Syracuse basketball is set to embark on a new season with the 2021-22 campaign set to begin. Jim Boeheim will be at the helm for his 46th year leading the Orange, none of which have resulted in a losing season. AllSyracuse.com has put together an extensive and in-depth preview to get you prepared. Simply click on the links below for the related topic/article.

THE BASICS

Roster

Schedule

POSITION PREVIEWS

Guards

Forwards

Center

ANALYSIS

Takeaways From Exhibition Win Over Pace

Takeaways From Exhibition Win Over LeMoyne

Breakout Candidates

Impact of New Faces

Five Most Difficult Games on 21-22 Schedule

Three Biggest Questions Facing the Orange

PREDICTIONS

Syracuse Basketball Season Predictions

INTERVIEWS

LeMoyne Postgame: Joe Girard

LeMoyne Postgame: Buddy Boeheim

Pace Postgame: Jesse Edwards and Benny Williams

Jimmy Boeheim Discusses Transition to Syracuse

Cole Swider Compares Jay Wright and Jim Boeheim

Symir Torrence Excited to Don Hometown Orange

Q&A with Syracuse Center Jesse Edwards

Adrian Autry Discusses Cole Swider, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams, Upcoming Season

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Griffin and Dolezaj turned pro, while Richmond (Seton Hall), Guerrier (Oregon) and Braswell (Charlotte) all transferred to another collegiate institution. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. With Buddy Boeheim receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams, Syracuse is hoping to not have to worry about the bubble this season.