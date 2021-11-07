Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

    Everything you need to know about the Orange to prepare for the upcoming season.
    Author:

    Syracuse basketball is set to embark on a new season with the 2021-22 campaign set to begin. Jim Boeheim will be at the helm for his 46th year leading the Orange, none of which have resulted in a losing season. AllSyracuse.com has put together an extensive and in-depth preview to get you prepared. Simply click on the links below for the related topic/article. 

    THE BASICS

    Roster

    Schedule

    Read More

    POSITION PREVIEWS

    Guards

    Forwards

    Center

    ANALYSIS

    Takeaways From Exhibition Win Over Pace

    Takeaways From Exhibition Win Over LeMoyne

    Breakout Candidates

    Impact of New Faces

    Five Most Difficult Games on 21-22 Schedule

    Three Biggest Questions Facing the Orange

    PREDICTIONS

    Syracuse Basketball Season Predictions

    INTERVIEWS

    LeMoyne Postgame: Joe Girard

    LeMoyne Postgame: Buddy Boeheim

    Pace Postgame: Jesse Edwards and Benny Williams

    Jimmy Boeheim Discusses Transition to Syracuse

    Cole Swider Compares Jay Wright and Jim Boeheim

    Symir Torrence Excited to Don Hometown Orange

    Q&A with Syracuse Center Jesse Edwards

    Adrian Autry Discusses Cole Swider, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams, Upcoming Season

    SUPPORT ALLSYRACUSE.COM

    Sign-up for a premium subscription for access to exclusive insider content.

    Join the AllSyracuse.com forum and discuss the latest with the Orange.

    Join the free daily AllSyracuse.com newsletter and get Orange news delivered right to your inbox. 

    Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Griffin and Dolezaj turned pro, while Richmond (Seton Hall), Guerrier (Oregon) and Braswell (Charlotte) all transferred to another collegiate institution. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. With Buddy Boeheim receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams, Syracuse is hoping to not have to worry about the bubble this season.

    Dome Basketball
    Basketball

    Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

    42 seconds ago
    Buddy
    Basketball

    Syracuse Basketball Predictions

    6 minutes ago
    Edwards 2
    Basketball

    Breakout Candidates

    32 minutes ago
    Jimmy
    Basketball

    Impact of New Faces

    57 minutes ago
    Cuse Defense
    Basketball

    Three Biggest Questions Facing Syracuse Basketball

    1 hour ago
    JG3
    Basketball

    Five Most Difficult Game for 2021-22

    1 hour ago
    Edwards 3
    Basketball

    Syracuse Basketball Position Preview: Center

    10 hours ago
    Syracuse RIT Postgame
    Hockey

    Syracuse Dominates RIT to Earn Series Sweep

    10 hours ago