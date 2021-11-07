Syracuse Basketball Predictions

Syracuse basketball is set to embark on what should be an entertaining 2021-22 season. How will things play out? Here are some predictions for the Orange this year.

RECORD

22-9. With Syracuse's ability to score the ball and improved length along the back line of the zone, that should be enough to make the Orange an NCAA Tournament team that does not have to worry about bubble scenarios each game.

Note: This prediction is regular season record only.

LEADING SCORER

Buddy Boeheim. I briefly considered Cole Swider here, but Buddy is the obvious choice. He was the leading scorer last season, really came on at the end of the year, and is poised for a big year.

LEADING REBOUNDER

Jesse Edwards. Edwards, Jimmy Boeheim or even Benny Williams would be reasonable selections. However, I'm taking a flyer on Edwards. With his size and improvement from last year, he should be in for a strong season.

LEADS IN ASSISTS

Joe Girard. Girard had nine dimes against LeMoyne and six against Pace. He has averaged 3.5 assists per game in his first two years, and has the potential to push that much higher this year. With shooters all around him, expect Girard to rack up assist numbers this season.

LEADS IN STEALS

Joe Girard. Girard had a solid season last year in terms of steal numbers, and without Kadary Richmond stealing minutes, should do so again. He has averaged at least 1.4 steals per game the last two seasons. Can he get closer to two this year?

LEADING SHOT BLOCKER

Jesse Edwards. Edwards averaged 3.5 blocks in the two exhibition games. While keeping up that pace is probably unrealistic, there is no question that he should make a difference protecting the rim this season. Averaging somewhere around two blocks per game is reasonable.