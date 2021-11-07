Syracuse Basketball Position Preview: Center

Departures: None

Additions: None

Projected Starter: Jesse Edwards

Key Reserves: Frank Anselem, Bourama Sidibe

Jesse: Throughout parts of last season, fans were clamoring to see more of Jesse Edwards. Those fans will get their wish this season. Edwards will be the starting center and should receive plenty of minutes. The improvement in Edwards game has been clear in the two exhibition games. Edwards hands are drastically better, he is a difference maker defensively as a rim protector and has added weight to his frame. He should give the Orange a presence in the middle all season. The biggest questions for him are rebounding and staying out of foul trouble.

Frank: Anselem looks much more comfortable this season compared to last. Being able to give Syracuse 10-15 minutes off the bench would be enormous for the Orange. It would prevent being forced to use the three forward lineup more than warranted. Anselem is long, has shown the ability to block shots and can run in transition. He can make an impact for Syracuse this season.

Bourama: Sidibe has battled injuries throughout his Syracuse career. Before this season even began, he is already dealing with another one. Sidibe is expected to miss approximately three more weeks due to a knee injury. Sidibe missed most of the 2020-21 season due to an injury. When he does come back, it will take time to get back into playing shape in order to be ready to contribute. Then Syracuse has to hope he does not have another setback. If he does not, he brings a veteran presence who can be part of the rotation at center.