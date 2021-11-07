Syracuse Basketball Position Preview: Forwards

Departures: Marek Dolezaj (turned pro), Alan Griffin (turned pro), Quincy Guerrier (transferred to Oregon), Robert Braswell (transferred to Charlotte)

Additions: Cole Swider (transfer from Villanova), Jimmy Boeheim (transfer from Cornell), Benny Williams (incoming freshman)

Projected Starters: Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim

Key Reserves: Benny Williams

Cole: Swider comes in from Villanova with the reputation of being a big time shooter. He has shown that in two exhibition games. The surprise has been his ability to put the ball on the floor and score off the bounce. The big question is whether or not he can do that as the competition jumps up a level. Still, it is very encouraging about what Swider can be as an offensive player. Defensively, he seems comfortable in the zone so far, and is able to get deflections with his length. To take the next step as a defender, Swider has to become a more consistent rebounder.

Jimmy: Jimmy was a very good Ivy League player at Cornell who got better each season. The 2020-21 season was cancelled by the Ivy League, so Jimmy looked to find another home for this year as a result. Jimmy is a good scorer who can play at the rim, hit a mid-range or three point jumper and is unselfish. He has a solidly built frame as well. The biggest key for Jimmy is rebounding. Syracuse will miss Guerrier's ability to crash the boards, and needs Jimmy to be one of the guys to make up for his departure.

Benny: Benny is an elite recruit with tremendous potential. He will be the primary reserve to both forward spots and bring a spark of energy off the bench. Williams is an athletic freak, can jump out of the building and is already showing the ability to make plays defensively. He may also be the Orange's best rebounding forward. Williams is also a better passer than many give him credit for. As he becomes more comfortable with the system on both ends, Williams should flourish.