Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Roster
|Name
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
John Bol Ajak
2
Center
6-10
215 lbs
R-Sophomore
Frank Anselem
5
Center
6-10
216 lbs
Sophomore
Buddy Boeheim
35
Guard
6-6
205 lbs
Senior
Jimmy Boeheim
0
Forward
6-8
225 lbs
Graduate
Paddy Casey
1
Guard
6-0
200 lbs
Graduate
Arthur Cordes
33
Guard
6-3
180 lbs
Sophomore
Jesse Edwards
14
Center
6-11
230 lbs
Junior
Shane Feldman
25
Guard
6-2
165 lbs
Sophomore
Nick Giancola
32
Forward
6-5
213 lbs
Graduate
Joe Girard
11
Guard
6-1
190 lbs
Junior
Chris LaValle
24
Guard
5-11
168 lbs
Graduate
Chaz Owens
12
Forward
6-5
205 lbs
Sophomore
Niko Ruffin
23
Guard
5-10
170 lbs
Freshman
Bourama Sidibe
34
Center
6-10
220 lbs
Graduate
Cole Swider
21
Forward
6-9
220 lbs
Senior
Symir Torrence
10
Guard
6-3
195 lbs
Guard
Benny Williams
13
Forward
6-8
208 lbs
Forward
Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Griffin and Dolezaj turned pro, while Richmond (Seton Hall), Guerrier (Oregon) and Braswell (Charlotte) all transferred to another collegiate institution. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. With Buddy Boeheim receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams, Syracuse is hoping to not have to worry about the bubble this season.