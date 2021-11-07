Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Roster

    A look at the players that make up the Orange basketball team.
    Author:
    NameNumberPositionHeightWeightClass

    John Bol Ajak

    2

    Center

    6-10

    215 lbs

    R-Sophomore

    Frank Anselem

    5

    Center

    6-10

    216 lbs

    Sophomore

    Buddy Boeheim

    35

    Guard

    6-6

    205 lbs

    Senior

    Jimmy Boeheim

    0

    Forward

    6-8

    225 lbs

    Graduate

    Paddy Casey

    1

    Guard

    6-0

    200 lbs

    Graduate

    Arthur Cordes

    33

    Guard

    6-3

    180 lbs

    Sophomore

    Jesse Edwards

    14

    Center

    6-11

    230 lbs

    Junior

    Shane Feldman

    25

    Guard

    6-2

    165 lbs

    Sophomore

    Nick Giancola

    32

    Forward

    6-5

    213 lbs

    Graduate

    Joe Girard

    11

    Guard

    6-1

    190 lbs

    Junior

    Chris LaValle

    24

    Guard

    5-11

    168 lbs

    Graduate

    Chaz Owens

    12

    Forward

    6-5

    205 lbs

    Sophomore

    Niko Ruffin

    23

    Guard

    5-10

    170 lbs

    Freshman

    Bourama Sidibe

    34

    Center

    6-10

    220 lbs

    Graduate

    Cole Swider

    21

    Forward

    6-9

    220 lbs

    Senior

    Symir Torrence

    10

    Guard

    6-3

    195 lbs

    Guard

    Benny Williams

    13

    Forward

    6-8

    208 lbs

    Forward

    Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Griffin and Dolezaj turned pro, while Richmond (Seton Hall), Guerrier (Oregon) and Braswell (Charlotte) all transferred to another collegiate institution. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. With Buddy Boeheim receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams, Syracuse is hoping to not have to worry about the bubble this season.

    Read More

    Buddy JG3
    Basketball

    Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Roster

    29 seconds ago
    Cuse RIT
    Hockey

    Syracuse Tops RIT in First of Double Header

    2 hours ago
    Harris
    Football

    Taj Harris Commits to Kentucky

    11 hours ago
    Tunnel 1
    Football

    Why This Bye Week Is So Important For Syracuse Football

    12 hours ago
    Reed
    Recruiting

    Chris Reed Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

    Nov 5, 2021
    Cunningham
    Football

    Syracuse Fans' Bye Week Viewing Guide

    Nov 5, 2021
    Buddy
    Basketball

    Buddy Boeheim Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

    Nov 4, 2021
    Foster
    Recruiting

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 18: Dom Foster

    Nov 4, 2021