Syracuse Basketball 2021-22 Roster

Name Number Position Height Weight Class John Bol Ajak 2 Center 6-10 215 lbs R-Sophomore Frank Anselem 5 Center 6-10 216 lbs Sophomore Buddy Boeheim 35 Guard 6-6 205 lbs Senior Jimmy Boeheim 0 Forward 6-8 225 lbs Graduate Paddy Casey 1 Guard 6-0 200 lbs Graduate Arthur Cordes 33 Guard 6-3 180 lbs Sophomore Jesse Edwards 14 Center 6-11 230 lbs Junior Shane Feldman 25 Guard 6-2 165 lbs Sophomore Nick Giancola 32 Forward 6-5 213 lbs Graduate Joe Girard 11 Guard 6-1 190 lbs Junior Chris LaValle 24 Guard 5-11 168 lbs Graduate Chaz Owens 12 Forward 6-5 205 lbs Sophomore Niko Ruffin 23 Guard 5-10 170 lbs Freshman Bourama Sidibe 34 Center 6-10 220 lbs Graduate Cole Swider 21 Forward 6-9 220 lbs Senior Symir Torrence 10 Guard 6-3 195 lbs Guard Benny Williams 13 Forward 6-8 208 lbs Forward

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Griffin and Dolezaj turned pro, while Richmond (Seton Hall), Guerrier (Oregon) and Braswell (Charlotte) all transferred to another collegiate institution. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. With Buddy Boeheim receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams, Syracuse is hoping to not have to worry about the bubble this season.