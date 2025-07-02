Syracuse basketball to play Saint Joseph’s in Las Vegas
Syracuse and Saint Joseph’s will play in a neutral-site matchup in the 2025-26 season, the school announced on Wednesday.
The game will be played on Nov. 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas ahead of SU embarking on playing in the Players Era Men’s Championship.
It is the first time the schools are matching up since the 2007 season. In that game, the Orange topped the Hawks, 72-69.
The two schools have matched up eight times in their histories, with each winning four games, including SU winning three of the last four.
A look at the two schools
Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg).
The Orange have also retooled by bringing in the 19th overall incoming high school class according to 247 Sports. The class is headlined by Kiyan Anthony, son of Syracuse great Carmelo Anthony, and the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2025 class, Sadiq White.
Meanwhile, Saint Joseph’s went 22-13 last year, finishing 11-7 in conference in the Atlantic 10. The Hawks’ key returners include graduate student center Justice Ajogbor (4.7 ppg), and senior guard Derek Simpson (8.7 ppg).
Syracuse continues difficult schedule after Las Vegas
Following the game on Nov. 24, Syracuse will then play in the Players Era Men’s Championship in Las Vegas, with the matchups still to be determined.
Syracuse’s non-conference schedule does not slow down, with the Orange returning home on Dec. 2 to match up against Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
