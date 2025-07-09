Syracuse basketball to host Monmouth in non-conference play
Syracuse will host Monmouth in non-conference play, the University announced on Wednesday.
The game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the JMA Wireless Dome. It is the fourth time in history the schools will meet.
Syracuse most recently played Monmouth on Dec. 12, 2022 in an 86-71 win. The Orange and the Hawks first played in the 2012-13 season.
A look at the two teams
Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg).
The Orange have also retooled by bringing in the 19th overall incoming high school class according to 247 Sports. The class is headlined by Kiyan Anthony, son of Syracuse great Carmelo Anthony, and the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2025 class, Sadiq White.
The Hawks are coming off a 13-20 season, though they did finish 10-8 in Coastal Athletic Association conference play. They are led by head coach King Rice, and return senior guard Jack Collins, who averaged 9.3 ppg and 5.8 rpg in the 2024-25 season.
Former Syracuse assistant coach Rick Callahan is also currently on the Monmouth staff.
A difficult non-conference schedule
Syracuse also recently annoucned they were slated to play Saint Joseph’s in Las Vegas.
The game will be played on Nov. 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas ahead of SU embarking on playing in the Players Era Men’s Championship.
Following the game on Nov. 24, Syracuse will then play in the Players Era Men’s Championship in Las Vegas, with the matchups still to be determined.
Syracuse’s non-conference schedule does not slow down, with the Orange returning home on Dec. 2 to match up against Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
