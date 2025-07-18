All Syracuse

Former Syracuse star Brittney Sykes named to WNBA All-Star team

Sykes becomes the first former Syracuse player to be named to the team.

Saugat Sen

Jul 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA;Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) steals the ball from Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and takes it down court during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Former Syracuse guard Brittney Sykes was named to the WNBA All-Star team, the WNBA announced on Thursday.

Sykes, who currently plays for the Washington Mystics, was named as a replacement player along with Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones. The two will replace Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally on Team Clark.

The game will be played on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be aired on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sykes career to date

Sykes is in her ninth season in the WNBA, and the 5-foot-9 guard has been a four-time All-WNBA Defensive Team selection. She is currently aveaging 17.1 ppg, 4.4 apg and 3.6 rpg. She is currently the Mystics' leading scorer.

Sykes is one of the top players in Syracuse history. In the 2016 season, she led Syracuse to its only apperance in the NCAA Title Game.

She appeared in 138 games with Syracuse, and averaged 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She is third in program history with 1,846 career points.

