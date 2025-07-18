Former Syracuse star Brittney Sykes named to WNBA All-Star team
Former Syracuse guard Brittney Sykes was named to the WNBA All-Star team, the WNBA announced on Thursday.
Sykes, who currently plays for the Washington Mystics, was named as a replacement player along with Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones. The two will replace Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally on Team Clark.
The game will be played on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be aired on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.
Sykes career to date
Sykes is in her ninth season in the WNBA, and the 5-foot-9 guard has been a four-time All-WNBA Defensive Team selection. She is currently aveaging 17.1 ppg, 4.4 apg and 3.6 rpg. She is currently the Mystics' leading scorer.
Sykes is one of the top players in Syracuse history. In the 2016 season, she led Syracuse to its only apperance in the NCAA Title Game.
She appeared in 138 games with Syracuse, and averaged 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She is third in program history with 1,846 career points.
