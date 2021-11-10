Syracuse Cruises to Season Opening Victory Over Lafayette

Syracuse basketball cruised to a dominating 97-63 victory over Lafayette to start the 2020-21 season with a convincing victory. Jimmy Boeheim scored the first eight points of the season for Syracuse and Joe Girard was hot from the outside to pace the Orange victory. With the win, Syracuse improved to 1-0 on the season. Next up is a home matchup with Drexel on Sunday. That games tips at 5:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Syracuse's athleticism and length was too much for Lafayette all game long. The plethora of offensive talent was on full display and Syracuse was able to hold the Leopards to under 35% shooting. Lafayette was just 12-41 from three point range.

The Orange, on the other hand, was extremely efficient offensively as it did whatever it wanted. Syracuse shot over 54% from the floor including 13-26 (50%) from beyond the arc. Syracuse finished with 26 assists on 37 made baskets. The Orange also were dominant on the boards with a 48-30 advantage.

Joe Girard led all scorers with 20 points, including making all five of his three point attempts. Girard also had a game high seven assists. Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim each had 18 points. Jimmy was 8-9 shooting including 2-3 from beyond the arc. Buddy was 6-14 and 3-9 from deep. Buddy also had six assists.

Cole Swider was the other Syracuse player in double figures with 14 points. He also had a game high 12 rebounds. Swider struggled shooting early, starting just 1-7 from the floor. He made up for that in the second half and finished 6-14 shooting including a pair of three pointers. Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem split time at center. They combined for 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Freshman Benny Williams came off the bench to score six points and grab three rebounds in 21 minutes.