Syracuse Dominates LeMoyne in Exhibition Finale

The Orange is ready for the regular season after dismantling the Dolphins.

Syracuse's hot shooting from the outside continued, the vaunted zone was stellar as the Orange rolled against LeMoyne 90-50 to finish the exhibition season 2-0. Syracuse will open the regular season on Tuesday, November 9th against Lafayette. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Syracuse shot over 54% from the field and made 11 three pointers while forcing 20 Dolphin turnovers. The Orange also held LeMoyne to under 33% shooting.

Joe Girard had a tremendous all around game with 20 points, nine assists and two steals. Cole Swider nearly matched Girard for a game high with 18 points on 7-12 shooting including 4-8 from beyond the arc. Swider added four boards and three assists. Benny Williams came off the bench to contribute 11 points, five rebounds and a game-high five steals. He also blocked a shot.

Jesse Edwards played only 19 minutes, but had eight points, six rebounds and three blocks. Jimmy Boeheim spent time in the middle as did Frank Anselem as well. Anselem was just 1-4 from the foul line, but scored three points, had three rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 points. The Boeheim brothers each finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

LeMoyne was led by Nino Hernandez, who scored 13 points as the only Dolphin player in double figures. He also had five rebounds and three assists. The Dolphins were just 6-23 from beyond the arc as Syracuse's length clearly bothered them all night long.

Syracuse controlled the paint, outscoring LeMoyne 40-18 inside. The Orange was able to convert LeMoyne's turnovers in to 24 points. Syracuse assisted on 21 of its 33 made baskets.