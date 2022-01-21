Georgia Tech's Size Too Much for Syracuse

No. 18 Georgia Tech’s size advantage gave Syracuse women’s basketball all kinds of problems Thursday night at the Carrier Dome. The Yellow Jackets had more rebounds, free throws and points in the pain as the Orange fall 65-55 for their fifth straight loss.

The Yellow Jackets have three players 6’2 or taller in their starting lineup and each one played more than 33 minutes Thursday night. Forward Lorela Cubaj, center Nerea Hermosa and former Syracuse forward Digna Stautmane combined for 44 points and 24 rebounds.

Georgia Tech’s guard Eylia Love – who’s listed at 6’1 – was the first player off the bench for the Yellow Jackets and grabbed 13 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

The Orange got off to a rough start with four early turnovers and three of nine shooting. Redshirt sophomore Teisha Hyman accounted for the first six points for Syracuse with a couple free throws and mid-range jumpers.

Neither team shot well from beyond the arc in the first half. The only two three pointers in the first half came from graduate forward Alayshia Styles. Both teams shot 1 of 8 from distance in each of the first two quarters.

After Syracuse shot 23.5% from the floor compared to 30% shooting by Georgia Tech, the Orange trailed 35-24 at the break.

The Orange ended up outscoring the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter 18-13 and were within as little as five points from tying the game. But in the fourth, Georgia Tech continued to score inside buckets and get to the line. They shot 46.2% from the floor and made four of six free throws before securing their fifth win in conference and 14th of the season.

Three players reached double figures for Syracuse.

Hyman led the way with 18 points while Styles and senior guard Chrislyn Carr picked up 12 each.

The Orange have a whole week before their next game in South Bend Thursday January 27 at 6 p.m. when they take on Notre Dame.